J-K Police arrest five terror associates of ISJK outfit

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Acting on specific information, the Bandipora police on Saturday arrested five terror associates of the ISJK outfit.

Four of the terror associates are from Bandipora and one of them is from Srinagar. Incriminating material including Matrix Sheets, ISJK Flags and ammunition was recovered from their possession.

"On preliminary inquiry, it was found that these terror associates are affiliated to terrorist outfit ISJK and carried out the recce of an Army camp to attack in future. Besides they were providing support and radicalising the youths to join this terror outfit. Furthermore, they were making flags of ISJK in Chittibandy Aragam and supplying it to their associates in Srinagar," J-K police said in a press note.

In this regard, a case under UAPA Act has been registered at the Aragam police station and further investigation has been taken up. (ANI)