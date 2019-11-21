Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Kashmir Zone Police on Thursday arrested a terrorist associate involved in threatening and intimidating locals.
The Police investigation also revealed that he is linked to proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and was involved in terror crimes.
"#Police in #Awantipora arrested a terrorist associate involved in #threatening & intimidating locals. Police investigation reveals that he is linked to #proscribed #terror #outfit #HM & involved in #terror #crimes. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. (ANI)
J-K: Police arrest terrorist intimidating locals in Awantipora
ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:03 IST
