J-K: Police arrest terrorist intimidating locals in Awantipora

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Kashmir Zone Police on Thursday arrested a terrorist associate involved in threatening and intimidating locals.

The Police investigation also revealed that he is linked to proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and was involved in terror crimes.

"#Police in #Awantipora arrested a terrorist associate involved in #threatening & intimidating locals. Police investigation reveals that he is linked to #proscribed #terror #outfit #HM & involved in #terror #crimes. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. (ANI)

