J-K Police arrest two LeT terrorists under PSA

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 10 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two terrorists affiliated with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Sunday.

The detained terrorists were identified as Ishfaq Majeed Dar alias Salahuddin, a resident of Saderkoot Bala, and Waseem Ahmad Malik alias Osama, a resident of Gundpora Rampora.

"The terrorist detained under PSA namely Ishfaq Majeed Dar - alleged to be a hard-core Anti-National Element (ANE) - was in touch with terrorists in PoK and was given the task by his handlers across the border to mobilize the youth in Bandipora for recruiting them into the proscribed organization LeT", officials said.



Ishfaq was further tasked to identify Police/CRPF Naka in the Hajin area of Bandipora along with coordinates for carrying terror attacks in the area.

"The latter, detained under PSA namely Waseem Malik alleged to be in touch with PoK-based terrorist Hashir Parray, whose module was recently busted by Bandipora police and was establishing new associates in the area and was working on luring youth of Bandipora towards terror sympathizers and was tasked to establish terror sleeper cells in the Bandipora district", officials further said.

Earlier on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled an attempt by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists as they recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and sticky bombs from the Billawer area of Kathua district.

According to the police, the recovery was made on the disclosure of a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist arrested from Kathua on October 2.

SSP Kathua, RC Kotwal said, "On the interrogation and disclosure of arrested former terrorist Zakir Hussain Bhat, resident of Malad Billawer, Kathua, police has recovered the high explosive as three Sticky Bomb, three detonators, a remote control, and allied material used for explosive which was packed in a bag in a hideout." (ANI)

