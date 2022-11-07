J-K Police arrests 2 hybrid terrorist from Bandipora

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 7 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two hybrid terrorists from Kenusa Bandipora in the Union Territory.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Irshad Ganaie alias Shahid and Waseem Raja of Kenusa. The police have also recovered two remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) with detonators from their possession.

"Sopore Police has cracked the recent IED blast incident at Kenusa Bandipora. 2 hybrid terrorists namely Irshad Ganaie @ Shahid & Waseem Raja of Kenusa Bandipora arrested. 2 remote controlled IEDs with detonators recovered. Case registered & investigation going on: ADGP Kashmir," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

Sopore Police has cracked the recent IED blast incident at Kenusa Bandipora. 02 hybrid terrorists namely Irshad Ganaie @ Shahid & Waseem Raja of Kenusa Bandipora arrested. 02 remote controlled IEDs with detonators recovered. Case registered & investigation going on: ADGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 7, 2022



More details are awaited.

Earlier on Friday, the Sopore Police in a joint operation apprehended two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists identified as Rizwan Mushtaq Wani and Jameel Ahmed Parra from Sopore and Bandipora respectively.

Police had recovered arms and ammunition from their possession as well. (ANI)