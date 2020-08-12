Active terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba Aquib Ahmad Rather.
J-K Police arrests 'active' LeT terrorist from Bandipora

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2020 11:02 IST

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested one active terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit at Hajin, Bandipora district.
According to an official release, on reliable information about the plans of attack by terrorists and through ground investigation, a joint team of SOG Handwara and SOG Bandipora 13 RR, 32 RR, 92 CRPF arrested one active terrorist of LeT outfit at Hajin, Bandipora District--Aquib Ahmad Rather.
Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession.
An FIR has been registered in Police Station Kralgund and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

