J-K Police arrests LeT associate who was in touch with Pakistani handlers

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) associate from Anantnag who was in touch with Pakistani handlers.

The arrested Irfan Ahmed Bhat is a resident of Verinag in the Anantnag district. He was arrested under sections 120-B of IPC, 7/25 of Arms Act and 13,16,18,23 of ULAP. The case was registered on October 2, 2021 in Satwari police station.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, Bhat has confessed that he is in touch with handlers across the border and is associated with LeT.

Police said Bhat had come to receive the consignment of arms which were already seized by Police. Police had seized one AK series rifle, three magazines, 30 rounds, and one optical sight from him. (ANI)