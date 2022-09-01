J-K police arrests terrorist planning targeted killing; arms, ammunition recovered

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 1 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested one terrorist associate from Anantnag who was planning "targeted killings" and recovered arms and ammunition from him.

The accused has been identified as Fazial Ah Wagay of Chak Hassan Abad from Hutmara Anantnag and recovered one pistol, one magazine, and six live rounds from him.

An official statement disclosed that acting on specific information regarding the movement of a terrorist associate, the Anantnag Police and 3rd Rashtriya Rifles laid a Naka at the Hutmara Sandoz crossing around 1.30 pm.



The police said that one suspected individual approached the Naka party from Chak Hassan Abad and started to flee away in the opposite direction after seeing the Naka party.

The Naka party assessed the situation and did not open fire, however, the security forces chased and overpowered the suspect, and prevented him from opening fire. The police then apprehended him.

They have also registered a case under FIR No 78/2022 U/S 7/25 Arms Act 16,18,39 UAPA registered in Police Station Mattan, Anantnag.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

