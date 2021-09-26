J-K police arrests terrorist with links to 'The Resistance Front' in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 26 (ANI): Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police nabbed an active terrorist with links to the terror outfit 'The Resistance Front' (TRF) near Jammu railway station on Sunday.

In an official statement, SOG the accused is identified as Sheikh Sunain Yousuf alias Raja alias Sultan, resident of Gadapora area in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Based on the inputs about the terrorist groups in the area, SOG said traps were laid at checkpoints at different locations of Jammu city.



"One two-wheeler driver had dropped the arrested accused at some distance about 50-60 metres behind the checkpoint and fled away. The accused started moving fast towards a nearby lane and was carrying a blue bag on his back. On this suspicious movement, police party chased him and he was overpowered at some distance," said the release.

As per the statement, a one-star pistol loaded with seven cartridges was recovered.

"The accused revealed that he is an active terrorist of TRF and he had come to Jammu for a specific task, which was not yet conveyed to him by his handlers. He had come to Jammu on the directions of his handler Ahmed Khalid" it said.

"He was also in touch with valley-based handlers and with the handlers sitting across, through telegram and signal app," they added.

The release said a case has been registered against the accused under UAPA and Arms Acts and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

