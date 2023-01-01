J-K Police attaches property of man for providing logistic support to terrorist

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday attached the property of the father of terrorist associates who provided logistical support to terrorists in Awantipora.

Police attached the property of Mohd Shafi Lone, father of terrorist associates Jahangir Ahmad Lone and Umar Shafi Lone who provided shelter and logistical assistance to terrorists in Awantipora.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said stringent action was taken against 649 persons, supporting terrorism, under the preventive detention law of the Public Safety Act (PSA).

According to Jammu and Kashmir DGP, 28 properties, wherein terrorists and terror-related activities were hatched, were seized in 2022.



He said that a total of 186 terrorists, including 56 Pak-based foreign terrorists-- belonging to the proscribed outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM)-- were killed in this year.

According to Jammu and Kashmir DGP, the process of interrogating terrorists also ran parallel. "159 terrorists, who could be killed, were captured alive and were interrogated," he said.

Pressing on security forces' ongoing efforts towards zero terror, Dilbagh Singh said, "Strict action was taken against those who supported terror in any form. Cases were registered against 557 people this year, who used to support terrorism."

"Proceedings and trials against them will go ahead in court," he added.

Pointing to outfits, promoting Module-based Terrorism, who are trained in Pakistan and responsible for targetted killings and lobbing grenades, DGP Dilbag Singh said, "146 terror modules have been obliterated in 2022." (ANI)

