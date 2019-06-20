J-K: Police bust Hizbul Mujahideen module, arrest 5 terrorists

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday busted a module of Hizbul Mujahideen and arrested five terrorists during an operation.

An improvised explosive device (IED) was found during the raid, the police said.

The terrorists were planning to target police and security forces by planting explosives in the Shopian region, they said. (ANI)

