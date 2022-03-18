J-K police bust LeT terror module, arrest six terrorist associates

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday busted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module and arrested six terrorist associates in Pulwama, the police said.



According to the police, a preliminary probe revealed that they were involved in providing logistics, shelter and motivating youth to act as hybrid terrorists.

"Police busted a terror module by arresting six terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Pulwama. Preliminary probe revealed that they were involved in providing logistics, shelter and motivating youth to act as hybrid terrorists," J-k Police said. (ANI)

