J-K police bust Narco-terror module in Kupwara, one arrested

Jammu and Kashmir [India], January 1 (ANI): A narco-terror module has been busted by the Police and Army in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir along with the arrest of a man in this connection, the Kashmir Zone Police said on Sunday.

Kupwara Police said that the arrested accused has been identified as Umar Aziz.



He was arrested from the Karnah area of the district. A huge quantity of arms, ammunition, and narcotics were recovered from his possession.

The police seized five pistols, 10 magazines, 77 rounds, four grenades, and 9.45 kg of heroin in the Chatkadi Karnah area, they said.

Officials said that the consignment was meant for the TRF offshoot of the proscribed terrorist organization Lashkar e Toiba (LeT). "FIR has been registered and further probe into the same is on," they added. (ANI)

