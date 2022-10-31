J-K: Police busts drone drop consignment in RS Pura; 2 held

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 31 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in dropping ammunition through drones in the general area of the Baspur Bangla RS Pura in the union territory, said police.

The drone was seen making suspicious movements in the said area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, an official statement read.

"The police stations were immediately informed after reporting the incident and a dedicated team was also put on the job which arrested two persons namely Chander Bose and Shamsher Singh, who further disclosed that they used to work on the behalf of OGW namely Balvinder R/O Jammu (now settled in Europe)," the police said adding that all three of these persons work for a banned terrorist organization.



"Balvinder was coordinating with both the accused in India and the handlers of the consignment in Pakistan, it added.

Further in the investigation, the police also recovered a number of arms and ammunition from the possession of the accused persons including four pistols, eight magazines, and 47 over-pressure ammunition.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident under sections 13, 16, and 18 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

As per reports, this is the fourth consignment that has been caught by officials this year.

Earlier in February, the police had busted a first-ever ammunition consignment having chemicals sent by Pakistan, in liquid form, via a drone. (ANI)

