J-K police busts Hizbul Mujahideen module involved in killing of sarpanch in Kulgam, arrests 3 terrorists

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 14 (ANI): The Kulgam police on Monday busted a terror module of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), involved in the killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir and arrested three terrorist associates actively involved in it, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range Vijay Kumar.

Sarpanch was killed by HM terrorist Mushtaq Yatoo on the direction of HM Chief terrorist Farooq Nalli, who received directions from Pakistan terror handlers to target the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) Members of Kulgam, Police said.

The police have seized vehicles used in the commission of the crime and recovered incriminating materials including two pistols on their disclosure. Incriminating materials seized from their possession also include three Pistol Magazines, 11 Pistol rounds, two grenades, one Magazine of AK 47, and 15 rounds of AK47.

Police said that during the course of investigation it was learnt, Nalli received directions from Pakistan terror handlers to target the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) Members of Kulgam and identified the target and later further directed active HM terrorists.

"Investigation is going as more arrests and recoveries are expected. Also, massive searches are going on to neutralise the terrorists involved in this heinous crime," police said in a statement.

According to police, on March 11, terrorists barged into the residential premises of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir in Adoora, Kulgam and fired indiscriminately upon him. The Sarpanch was rushed to the district hospital in Kulgam where he succumbed to his injuries.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Arms Act and UAPA was registered in Police Station Kulgam and a Special Investigation Team has been constituted. (ANI)

