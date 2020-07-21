J-K police busts Hizbul Mujahideen terror module in Budgam, arrests three

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police has busted a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror module arrested three terror associates in Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday.

It has seized 20 live rounds AK-47, 2 detonators and 15 posters of terror outfit from Pakherpora area.

"Budgam Police, Indian Army's 53 Bn Rashtriya Rifles and 181 Bn CRPF busted a Hizbul Mujahideen terror module and arrested 3 terror associates and seized 20 live rounds AK-47, 2 detonators and 15 posters of HM from Pakherpora area today," police said in a statement.

The terror associates have identified as Mehrajdin Kumar and Tahir Kumar, both natives of Pakherpora and Sahil Hurra, a resident of Tilsarah.

This group was involved in providing logistic support and shelter to active terrorists of proscribed outfit HM. They have been active in the area for the last few months, police said.

In this regard, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

