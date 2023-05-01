J-K: Police busts terrorist hideout in Ramban, recovers ammunition

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 1 (ANI): Police have busted a terrorist hideout in the forest area of Tehsil Khari in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district and recovered a large cache of ammunition, police said on Monday.

According to Ramban police, the search operation was launched by J-K Police and Special Operations Group (Banihal) in the Burzalla forest area and suspected hideout locations were searched.

"During which police busted a militant hideout and ammunition among other things were recovered from the spot," police added.



During the search, the police recovered two rifles grenades and other ammunition.

"Two rifle grenades, one UBGL thrower, one wireless with antenna without battery, two IED type with wire, one detonator type with wire, 17 AK47 cartilage, seven 9mm cartilage, one glass bottle having glycerine type liquid, one khaki jacket and one black leather shoe were recovered," stated the police.

A case under sections of the Explosive Substance Act has been registered at the Banihal police station," stated the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

