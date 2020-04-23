J-K police chief directs officers to be extra vigilant on counter-terrorism front

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday directed the officers to be extra vigilant on the counter-terrorism front as he said that anti-national elements were bent on disrupting peaceful atmosphere in the Union Territory.

Referring to the recent encounters, Singh said that police, Army and Central Armed Police Forces are countering the security threats posed by Pakistan sponsored terrorism.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir police chief expressed concern over reports of Pakistan planning to send in coronavirus positive persons to infect people in the Union Territory with the deadly virus.

"What we have heard is that till now Pakistan used to export terrorists, now they will export coronavirus positive persons to infect people in Kashmir. It is a matter of concern," Singh said.

According to Union Health Ministry data, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 380 cases of COVID-19 including five deaths so far.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 20,471 on Wednesday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total number, 15,859 are active cases, 3,959 patients have been cured or discharged, and 652 patients have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)