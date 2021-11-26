J-K Police destroys 24 kg RDX, 71 hand grenades

Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday destroyed explosives seized during various terror operations in the sub-division Mahore of Reasi district.

In an official statement, Jammu and Kashmir informed that the Police station and the Special Operations Group (SOG) had seized Grenades, IEDs, RDX in 15 terror cases registered since 2009 in the Mahore-Chassana area.

"These Explosives remained in the safe custody of police for years. Sensing the security threat of accidental explosions, Reasi Police approached the concerned courts for seeking orders of lawful safe destruction of seized explosives-RDX and grenades."

After hearing the petition of police, destruction orders were passed in two cases by the Court of Sessions Judge Reasi. Two Cases were followed up in NIA Court Jammu and required orders were issued by Hon'ble NIA Court, whereas destruction orders in the rest of eleven cases were passed by the Court of JMIC Mahore, the police said.



On the directions of the Court, Reasi SSP Shailender Singh constituted a special joint team of Sub-division Mahore, BDS Squad of Reasi Police and Engineering regiment of 58 RR to assist in the compliance of orders.

"With due precautions and meticulous planning, all explosives and allied materials were taken to a safe place and the team of experts in explosives & blasts destroyed it with special care while following the due protocol. Destroyed Explosives included a huge (71) number of Hand Grenades, 24 Kgs of RDX, Detonators, IED fuses, Remotes of IEDs and their covers," read the release.

Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police Jammu zone has appreciated Suleman Choudhari IPS Deputy Inspector General of Police Udhampur-Reasi range for guidance and SSP Reasi and his team for putting sincere efforts to take the last leg of militancy-related disposed of cases to a logical end and its safe execution.



The ADGP Zone was also directed to follow the pending similar cases in the courts and get rid of seized explosive materials lying in the police stations or the court. (ANI)

