J-K: Police dismisses reports of firing incident in Sopore

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 5 (ANI): Dismissing various reports of a firing incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Thursday morning, the Sopore Police today termed the news "baseless" and urged the people to cooperate with the police and not pay heed to rumour-mongering.

The Sopore Police issuing a statement on its Twitter handle said, "Rebuttal:

The news regarding the firing incident at main chowk Sopore is totally baseless as no such incident has taken place. The general public is requested to co-operate the police and not to heed towards rumour mongering."

This comes days after two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were eliminated in an encounter at Warpora village in Sopore, Baramulla.

"Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter so far. Police have seized incriminating materials including arms and ammunition," the Kashmir Zone Police had said on July 23.



"Both the terrorists who were killed in the encounter belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told ANI.

He said that one of them identified as Fayaz War was involved in several attacks and killings of civilians and security personnel.

He was the last perpetrator of violence in north Kashmir, added IGP Kashmir.

According to police, a top terrorist commander along with an associate was trapped in a house in Warpora village where the police and security forces were engaged in the encounter.

The operation was launched on Thursday evening on specific police input at Warpora in Sopore. (ANI)

