J-K Police establishes helpline numbers for emergency during snowfall

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 3 (ANI): The Kashmir Zone Police have established help-lines in all districts of the Valley for people to seek help during an emergency arising due to snowfall.

According to an official release, in view of snowfall/weather forecast, the Kashmir Police have established helpline numbers at every district of Kashmir valley as well as in the Police Control Room Kashmir.

"Therefore, people are requested to contact their respective district/police station help-lines set up by Kashmir police, in case of any emergency or exigency," the release said.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar-IPS has directed all the district police chiefs to keep these help-line numbers functional round the clock and render all the required assistance/help to the needy, the statement added. (ANI)