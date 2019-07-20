J-K police files charge sheet against 6 terror associates

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): Budgam Police in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday filed a charge sheet against six terror associates affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr, as per records available with the police.

"The charge sheet was filed before the competent court for a case registered under relevant sections of law against the all six terrorist associates identified as Tanveer Laway, Shahnawaz Bhat, Imtiyaz Bhat, Gulzar Wani, Imtiyaz Bhat and Azad Wani," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a press release.

"A case was registered for Dalwan (Chahar-e-Sharief) encounter which happened on January 2 this year in which three terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr were killed," it added.

The police said that the subsequent investigations in the case revealed the complexity of these six terrorist associates. (ANI)

