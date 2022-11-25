J-K Police finds suspicious polythene bag near bus stand in Ramban

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police found a suspicious polythene bag on a bus near Nashri Naka in Ramban.

"A suspicious polythene bag has been found on a bus near Nashri Naka in Ramban," police said.

More details are awaited.

Notably, this has come a day after the Srinagar Police on Thursday carried out raids at seven locations in Srinagar, Budgam and Pulwama in connection with journalists' threat case.

"Apropos to our earlier press note dated 19/11/2022 regarding searches conducted by Srinagar Police in the valley in connection with a case pertaining to online threats to scribes, police today again carried out raids at 7 locations in Srinagar, Budgam and Pulwama," J-K police press release stated.

The raids were carried out by the special teams based on vital leads obtained from earlier searches. (ANI)