J-K Police foils terror attack planned on Jan 26

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Police in Awantipora arrested a terrorist associate Ishfaq Dar. According to the police investigation, he is involved in assisting active terrorists of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Awantipora.

A case has been registered.

On the other hand, Srinagar Police busted Jaisha-e-Mohammad terror module and arrested a total of 5 terrorists. With this, the police averted a major terror attack planned on January 26. They also claimed to solve two other grenade attacks executed earlier.

"Given the kind of explosives which have been recovered, it seems they were planning a big attack. The investigation is being done to find out the further plan," said VK Birdi, DIG, Central Kashmir on 5 terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad arrested by Srinagar Police.

"They have been identified as Ejaz Ahmed Sheikh, Umar Hamid Sheikh, Imtiaz Ahmed, Sahil Farooq Gujari, Naseer Ahmed Mir - all residents of Hazratbal," he said

Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

