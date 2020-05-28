J-K police greet Doctors with flowers at LD Hospital

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police officers on Wednesday gave flowers to the doctors arriving at Lal Ded Hospital to honour the front-line workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a goodwill gesture, the officials greeted the frontline workers of the hospital who are fighting the pandemic in the Union Territory.

A similar initiative was taken by the Indian Air Force when they conducted a flypast over Dal Lake in Srinagar to express gratitude towards medical professionals. (ANI)

