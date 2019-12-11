J-K: Police initiates action against illegal extraction of sand; 10 arrested

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): As many as 10 people were arrested as police here initiated action against illegal extraction of sand from Rambi Ara river.

According to Kashmir Zone Police, several vehicles including trucks, tractors and JCB were seized and a case has been registered.

"Shopian Police has initiated action against illegal extraction of sand from Rambi Ara river. Several vehicles including trucks, tractors, JCB seized. 10 persons arrested. Case registered," Kashmir Zone Police stated. (ANI)

