J-K Police issues public advisory for Republic Day function

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), January 18 (ANI): Senior Superintendent of Police, (Security) Jammu on Tuesday issued a public advisory for attending the Republic Day function on January 26.

A public notice issued by the Security Department stated that a large number of people are expected to attend the Republic Day function on January 26, 2022 and to facilitate their entry into the MA Stadium, Jammu and to ensure security of the general public, Security Jammu seeks the cooperation of the people.

It has urged the public not to carry Cell Phone Cameras, Arms/ammunition, sharp edged weapons, hand bags, polythene bags, transistor, Toys, Tools, stop watch, any kind of powder, inflammable material like cigarettes, match boxes, lighter, cameras and the like objectionable Items.



The Department has further appealed to the people to extend full cooperation to the frisking/checking teams deployed at different gates, which is in fact meant for the safety of the people and peaceful culmination of the Republic Day function.

It has further urged to maintain queue while entering the gates through Door Frame Metal Detector installed at the gates and avoid unnecessary altercation with security personnel. The notice has urged people to ensure their presence well in time so that they could enter inside and be seated comfortably without inconvenience.

"Do not hesitate to disclose your identity in case you are requested for the same by security personnel or the uniformed police personnel," it added.

Proper parking slots have been earmarked for all categories/types of vehicles and one can seek help from traffic police personnel and park their vehicles at the appropriate places. The notice urged people to immediately inform police personnel on duty in case any suspicious person/item is noticed and not to touch any suspicious object.

"Security Jammu is committed to your safety, security and look forward for your full cooperation & participation in ensuring the peaceful culmination of Republic Day-2022" it added. (ANI)

