J-K Police launches awareness campaign against coronavirus in Rajouri district

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri district on Sunday launched an awareness campaign against the coronavirus outbreak and started to make people aware of the spread of the coronavirus.

On the directions of Chandan Kohli, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, police teams from Dharamsal, Sunderbani, Manjakote, and Kandi police stations interacted with people in small groups and made them aware about the coronavirus.

During the awareness campaign, people were advised not to be panic and rather to follow preventive measures to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.

SHO Kandi Mustaj Ahmed also interacted with people at the Kandi bus stand regarding this issue.

Similar awareness events with small gatherings were held at Lam, Teryath, Kalakote, and Nowshera.

Besides, awareness posters have been pasted and distributed among masses across the district.

As of Sunday, the total cases of coronavirus reported in India is 107, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicenter' of the global coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 15 lakh people with over 4000 deaths. (ANI)

