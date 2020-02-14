J-K Police organise awareness programme against drug abuse in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): In a drive against drugs, Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch District Police organised drug awareness programme and seminars in a government school in the district.

The district police on Thursday said they have selected some schools in Poonch to carry out the seminars and awareness programmes.

"We have selected some schools in the district to carry out the programme. The district Police are trying its best to help the people. Children who are into drugs will be taken to the rehabilitation centre. Secondly, FIRs will also be registered against them," said Police Muddassar Hussain.

Hussain appealed to the parents to cooperate with them and help the children who are into drugs.

"I appeal to the people especially to the parents to inform the police if people in their homes are involved in drugs. We will help them and give proper measures at the rehabilitation centre."

Students said that the police have tried to aware the people in the district.

"These programmes and seminars are held just to make sure that the children are not getting into drugs. These things can easily influence small children so it is important to organise an awareness programme. The police have asked the students to not get into drugs," Rabina, a student present at the seminar told ANI.

Meanwhile, the in-charge of drug addiction centre of Poonch district said, "The district is suffering the most due to drugs so we are going to a few schools to make them aware about the consequences. There is always a tendency of some children to influence others so the seminars are important." (ANI)

