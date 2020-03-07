J-K police organises awareness programme on coronavirus

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday organised a programme for awareness concerning coronavirus and its prevention at district police lines, Awantipora in Pulwama district.

Two suspected cases of coronavirus have been reported in Jammu and are undergoing treatment at the local Government Medical College.

The administration has announced the closure of all primary schools in Jammu district till March 31.

Thirty-one positive cases have been reported from the country. (ANI)

