J-K Police organises awareness programme on cybercrimes at school in Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police organized an awareness program on cybercrimes at a school in Pulwama to make the people aware of ways to deal with them.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters, Jammu and Kashmir Police Mohammad Shafi gave an inaugural speech regarding online cyber frauds carried out by cybercriminals.

After that experts from the Cyber cell of DPO Pulwama shared present cyber threats/activities viz Identity theft, credit card fraud, data stealing, cyber stalking, the humiliation of girls, spreading pornography, etc among the participants.



Experts also provided information on how cybercriminals carried out cybercrime against computers or devices directly to damage or disable them, while others used computers or networks to spread malware, illegal information, images or other materials.



Some booklets containing the whole security system against cybercrime have also been distributed among the participants. Besides, Pulwama Police also shared important contact numbers among the participants and requested them that if at any time they came in clutches of cybercrime and were betrayed by cybercriminals then they should immediately contact the contact numbers so that their complaint can be redressed.

The program organized at a school at Hr Sec School Rajpora was attended by Tehsildar Rajpora, Naib Tehsildar, lecturers, teachers, students, Auqaf committee, students of the area, Health employees.



"Teaching staff, bank staff and the general public were invited to the programme to give information about cyber frauds and how to save themselves from it. We are trying to teach them about the basics and rudiments of cybercrime," said Mohammad Shafi, DSP Headquarter JK Police Pulwama.

"This programme helped us to know more about cybercrimes, and how to stop them. The programme was organized by Jammu and Kashmir police which is a great step as it is making the people aware," said Mohammad Yaqoob, a local resident.

"I am grateful to the police for involving besides the youth, even senior citizens, in this programme and making us aware of the cybercrimes," said Ghulam Mohd Khan, a senior citizen from Pulwama. (ANI)

