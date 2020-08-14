J-K Police pays tribute to personnel who lost their lives in Nowgam terror attack

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Wreath laying ceremony of two police personnel, who lost their lives in the firing by terrorists in Nowgam, was held in Budgam on Friday.

Two police personnel were killed and one other suffered injuries in the attack by terrorists near Nowgam bypass ahead of the Independence Day.

The incident took place after terrorists started firing indiscriminately upon the police on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

"Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon police party near Nowgam Bypass. 03 police personnel injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment where 02 among them attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted. (ANI)

