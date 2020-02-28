J-K Police recovers ammunition from Shopian resident, FIR registered

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): A FIR was registered at the Shopian Police Station on Friday after incriminating material, including ammunition, were recovered from a 50-year-old here.

"On a credible input, the Shopian Police along with security forces carried out searches in Bongam area of District Shopian. During the search, police recovered incriminating material, including ammunition, from the house of one individual identified as Naseeer Ahmad Mantoo, age 50 years," an official statement said.

The police have seized the ammunition and other incriminating material from the suspect. Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

