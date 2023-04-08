J-K Police refute Iltija Mufti's claims of pressurising litigants to withdraw cases from courts

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday refuted claims that it was pressurising litigants to withdraw cases from courts after PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti levelled allegations against the CID wing.

Iltija Mufti on Friday accused the CID wing of pressurising her to refrain from litigating in the High Court.

"On learning that accusations have been made that CID of J-K Police has pressurized a litigant to refrain from litigating in the High Court in connection with her passport-related grievances, a quick internal audit was carried out. J-K Police can affirm that the claim of such pressure is completely false,"

The J-K police in the official statement said that it has come across several items in the media - in print as well as electronic - suggesting that its intelligence and counter-intelligence wing among other things is pressurizing litigants to withdraw from the process of redressing their grievances through courts of law.

"Ordinarily, law enforcement agencies do not rush to the public to discuss its work processes and procedures, especially those that are legally ordained to be discreet in the public interest," the police said.

The official further said that since some of the published items contain outrightly false assertions attributed to figures with public profiles it has become necessary to point out the untruthfulness of the claims.

Nevertheless, officers are being detailed to approach the aggrieved person and ascertain details - who pressurized, when, where and under what circumstances so that the quick internal inquiry if found inadequate can be expanded to take suitable disciplinary action against the delinquent, they added.



The statement further added that unfortunately, the public person has apparently projected her personal grievance as also to be the grievance of the public in general in Kashmir.

"This is very problematic. J-K Police and its affiliates are public institutions designed to serve the public interest. Denigrating the community's own institutions for grievances that are personal on the basis of false accusations is self-harm," it reads.

It further reads that the following statistics would put the records straight in 2020 out of 77686 passport verifications were received, 77644 (99.95%) were cleared, in 2021 out of 75714 passport verifications were received, 75176 (99.68%) were cleared and in 2022 out of 134315 passport verifications received, 128939 (99.61%) were cleared.

"Security verifications preceding issue of passports is a high-value public service and it is important to note that J-K Police has detected as many as 54 young boys who were wrongly given passport service during 2017-18," it stated.

According to the statement, unfortunately, all of them went to Pakistan, were taken to terrorist camps, and trained in arms, ammunition and explosives, many of them were pushed back into J-K through LoC and 26 of them died while either crossing or during encounters in the hinterland. Lives of 12 of these young boys could be saved by the CID after their return from Pakistan, by bringing them under preventive custody so that terrorist-separatist syndicates do not succeed in pressuring them to join terror ranks.

As per the statement eventually, all of the 12 have been handed over to their families.

"Today they are alive and happily live amidst their mothers, sisters, brothers, fathers and friends. Unfortunately, 16 of them are still across and trapped in camps under the control of hostile agencies. It is heartbreaking to know that in some cases even parents had no idea that passport services have been extended to these boys of tender age."

It also reads that intelligence and investigation have confirmed that in each and every case the visa to Pakistan was arranged at the behest of one or the other leader of a constituent party of Hurriyat.

"CID is committed to helping the parents of vulnerable young persons not falling prey to the death traps. J-K Police is committed to speedy and hassle-free clearances for more than 99 per cent who are 'clean and green' and professional filtering of those who should be prevented from availing of the service, some in their own interest and others in the interest of the public," it added. (ANI)

