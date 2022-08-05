J-K Police refutes media reports claiming NC, PDP leader put under house arrest

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday refuted reports of house arrest of some J-K National Conference (NC) and J-K Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders terming them as "completely baseless".

In a statement, a police spokesperson said, "there is fake news going that some NC and PDP leaders have been placed under house arrest in Gupkar road, this news is completely baseless."



However, the police further said that there are additional personnel deployed on the Gupkar road on certain places in view of certain inputs regarding terror attacks.

"Mehbooba Mufti visited her party headquarters around noon time and Dr Farooq Abdullah visited Hazratbal Shrine and his friend in Shalimar in the afternoon," it reads.



The Police also advised the media to verify news from authorities before circulating.

"Jammu and Kashmir Police is a fully professional police force and is well aware of its duties," it added.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference in a tweet said, "Dr Farooq Abdullah has been placed under house arrest after returning from Nawai-Subha where he had earlier presided over a meeting". It added: "We will peacefully fight for our RIGHTS that were illegally, unconstitutionally and undemocratically snatched from us on August 5, 2019".

Responding to the news of the house arrest of Farooq Abdullah, National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah said, "It seems they have to place this truck outside the gate out of some compulsion because it's a senseless act (aside from being totally illegal)."

"He went to the office, went for Namaz, went for a condolence visit. The truck arrived after he had nowhere else to go today. Fools!!" he added.

On August 5, 2019, the Central government scrapped Article 370 which gave special rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two categories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

With this move, the government aimed to develop the entire Jammu and Kashmir region, including Ladakh. By creating sources of employment, improving the Tourism sector and investments in the Industrial sector, the government aimed to strengthen the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

