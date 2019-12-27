Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday morning rescued an abducted girl from wrongful custody of the accused person here.
Police said that the accused Sami alias Khalid has been arrested.
A case has been registered under the relevant sections. People appreciated swift police action against anti-social elements. (ANI)
J-K Police rescue abducted girl
ANI | Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:26 IST
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday morning rescued an abducted girl from wrongful custody of the accused person here.