J-K Police, RR neutralise eight terrorists in 18 hours in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police has neutralised eight terrorists in the past 18 hours in two joint operations with Rashtriya Rifles Maj Gen A Sengupta, GOC Victor Force, said on Saturday. The number includes a terrorist who has surrendered.

He said the operations were based on very precise intelligence.

"Under two operations over 18 hours commencing from yesterday afternoon, based on very precise intelligence and hard work of JK Police & RR battalions, we were able to neutralise eight terrorists, including one surrender,” Maj Gen Sengupta said at a joint press conference with Jammu and Kashmir Police.

He said that the misguided youth were recruited by Pakistani handlers.

“Seven of the eight terrorists who have been neutralised were recruited in 2020, and these misguided youth were recruited with the false promises by Pakistani terrorists, Pakistani handlers and people in society with anti-national sentiments,” the officer said.

He said there is a leadership crisis in terror outfits and they are desperately trying to recruit and misguide youth.

“There’s certainly leadership crisis in terror outfits, that’s why the number of terror incidents are at a low. Also, they are desperately trying to recruit and misguide youth and take them to this futile path. They’re resorting to new low harassing civilians,” he added.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, around 80 youths have been recruited from South Kashmir this year.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) South Kashmir Atul Goel said about 80 terrorist recruitments have happened in South Kashmir this year.

“The terrorists neutralised since yesterday under two operations were involved in a number of civilian atrocities and attacks on security forces. About 80 recruitments have happened in South Kashmir this year,” he said.

Brigadier Ajay Katoch, Commanding Officer of 12 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, appealed to all new terrorists to surrender and assured them of assistance in living a normal life.

“I would like to appeal that all new terrorists should surrender. We will provide all kinds of assistance in their surrender and also in leading and living a normal life thereafter,” Katoch said. (ANI)