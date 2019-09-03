J-K Police sanctions over Rs 3 crore as welfare loans and relief for personnel

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 03 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday sanctioned welfare loans and relief of over Rs three crore for police personnel.

"To provide succour to personnel who are in need of monetary assistance, DGP, J-K, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned welfare relief and loan of over Rs 3.20 crore in favour of 325 Police personnel. @ZPHQJammu" Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

According to a press release by J-K Police, out of the 325 personnel, welfare loans were sanctioned for 319 personnel while welfare relief was approved for 12 personnel, a press by J-K police stated.

"The loan has been sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Fund which is recoverable in instalments. The benefitted personnel belong to different wings of the Department," the release further read.

This year so far, over Rs 4.07 crore were sanctioned as welfare loan and relief benefitting 1461 police personnel for their requirements of urgent nature. (ANI)

