J-K Police seizes 750 gms of heroin, arrests one

Handwara [J&K], July 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police here on Saturday arrested one person and seized 750 gms of the heroin from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Peer, a native of Kalmuna Handwara, said police in a statement.

During a routine check, officers stationed at Chogul checkpoint seized heroin concealed in a polythene bag weighing 750 gms from his possession. One Santro car has also been seized in the matter.

Peer has been shifted to Handwara Police Station.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

