J-K Police Sub Inspector Imran Hussain Tak conferred with Shaurya Chakra posthumously for neutralising terrorist commander

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub Inspector Imran Hussain Tak conferred with Shaurya Chakra posthumously for killing a top terrorist commander and arresting another despite sustaining bullet injuries in Srinagar in 2017.

Today, his wife Gulnaz Akhtar received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred two Kirti Chakras, including one posthumous, one Vir Chakra and 10 Shaurya Chakras, including two posthumous, to the personnel of Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-1) at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi in the morning of November 22, 2021.



The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty.

Ministry of Defence, in a press release, informed today that the President also conferred 13 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, two Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 24 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service of an exceptional order. (ANI)



