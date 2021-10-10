J-K police unearths conspiracy behind Shahgund killing, 4 terror associates arrested

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 10 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police in Bandipora have busted a LeT (TRF) module and arrested four terror associates involved in the conspiracy behind the killing of a civilian namely Mohd Shafi Lone alias Sonu a resident of Naidkhai.

A special team of Bandipora Police was entrusted with the investigation of the case and after thorough human and technical corroboration, the module was busted by arresting four terrorists associated of LeT (TRF).

The arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Tariq Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Shafi Dar, Mudasir Hassan Lone and Bilal Ah Dar, said an official press release by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

However, one of the terrorist associates involved in the killing, identified as Imtiyaz Ah Dar is absconding and has reportedly joined the terrorist ranks.



During the course of the investigation, it surfaced that the killing was carried out at the behest and instruction of LeT (TRF) handler Lala Umar, a resident of Pakistan. To carry out the nefarious design, a conspiracy was hatched by a LeT (TRF) module of Shahgund, Hajin area.

The official statement said that the module carried out a thorough recce of the target and all his movements were closely watched.

On the evening, one of the terrorist associates called the victim for a meeting at Gundboon and after reaching the said place, a detailed ambush/trap had already been laid by the other members of the module, the victim was swiftly assassinated.

In this regard, an FIR has been registered at Hajin Police Station under relevant sections of law and further investigation is going on.

Further arrests are expected. (ANI)

