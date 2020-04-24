J-K policeman abducted by terrorists in Shopian, rescued

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): A policeman, who was abducted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, was rescued late night, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday.

"A policeman who went to his home on leave in the Shopian area was abducted by terrorists; he was rescued last night. The operation to nab terrorists is underway," said J-K Police.

On Wednesday, four terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district. (ANI)

