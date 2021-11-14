J-K policeman injured in encounter with terrorists in Srinagar's Jamalata

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 14 (ANI): One police personnel sustained injures in an encounter that broke out between Jammu and Kashmir Police and terrorists in the Jamalata area of Nawa Kadal of Srinagar on Sunday.

In an official statement said that the police personnel was evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment of his injuries.

Based on input about the presence of terrorists in the area, a small party of the Srinagar Police carried out a raid in the Jamalata area.



According to the police, as the team approached the spot where terrorists were suspected to be hiding they faced indiscriminate firing, resulting in injuries to one police personnel.

"Keeping in view the safety of the civilians and evening rush in the area the police team exercised maximum restraint. However, reinforcement of Police and CRPF laid cordon of the suspected clusters of houses and a search started," said police.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter. (ANI)

