J-K: Poonch bus stand service resumes after over 3 months

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): The services at Poonch bus stand resumed on Monday after the gap of three and a half month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The passengers and locals thanked the administration for resuming services.

"We were facing a lot of difficulties as the bus stand was shut for over 3 months. I am thankful to the administration. It is important that everyone wears a mask. It would be great if the administration takes steps to spread awareness among commuters," Ashok Kumar Sharma, a local said.

Another passenger, Mohamad Latif said, "I am thankful to the administration that they have resumed the functioning of the bus stand. We were facing problems when it was not functioning. Once again, we can save time and money while travelling."

Rajesh Khajuria, assistant manager of Poonch bus stand said, "I am thankful to the district administration and Police administration for helping us in resuming the services. People were facing problem as it was taking a long time for them to cover destinations."

As per Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir has reported 10,513 COVID-19 cases. There are 4,355 active cases while 5,979 persons have recovered in the Union Territory. The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 179 in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)