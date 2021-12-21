J-K Power Development Department employees call of strike after several rounds of talks with admin

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department employees have called off their strike following several rounds of talks with the administration, said Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.

Earlier, Indian Army troops were deployed at main power stations to restore the power supply in the region after employees went on strike.



Nearly 20,000 employees of the Power Development Department went on strike to protest against the Purposed Joint Venture between Power Grid Corporation and Jammu and Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation limited, among other issues including salaries and regularization.

Earlier, while addressing a press conference, Langer said, "There have been rounds of talks at various levels with the Power Development Department employees on the indefinite strike. Power sector reforms are inevitable, as the Centre has directed us to ensure the same."

"Funds and grants coming into the power sector will be linked with certain verifiable objective criteria and achievable parameters. The goal is to ensure a 24 by 7 quality power supply. The government is working sincerely to protect the public interest," he added. (ANI)

