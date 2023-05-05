J-K prepares to host G20 Meeting; A step towards global integration, says LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up to host the G20 meeting, a significant event for the UT as well as the country. The meeting, which is scheduled to take place in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has been the talk of the town, with preparations in full swing to ensure its success.

Chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, a high-level meeting was held to discuss the preparations for the event. The meeting was attended by key officials, including Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor, and Arvind Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, who joined virtually.

The meeting reviewed various aspects of preparation to ensure that the upcoming event is successful with the cooperation of all stakeholders. The Lt Governor emphasized the significance of the G20 meeting, calling it a matter of pride for the country. He urged all the departments to contribute enthusiastically to make the historic occasion a memorable one.

It pertains to mention that the G20 meeting is a platform where leaders from the world's 20 largest economies come together to discuss various global issues, such as economic growth, financial stability, and sustainable development. It provides an opportunity for countries to collaborate and cooperate towards common goals, fostering global integration.

Hosting the G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir is a significant step towards UT's integration into the global community. It will showcase its potential as a destination for investment, tourism, and cultural exchange.

UT's preparation for the G20 meeting is in full swing, with measures being taken to ensure the safety and security of all the participants and UT is eager to make the event a memorable one for all the participants. (ANI)