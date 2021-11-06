J-K: Primary Health Centre Boniyar in Baramulla gets new Hi-tech medical equipment

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 6 (ANI): The Primary Health Centre (PHC) Boniyar Uri in Baramulla district has been upgraded with new Hi-tech medical equipment which was the demand of local residents for a long.

The new Hi-tech machines which had been installed at this Public health hospital included an ER room, the latest x-ray machine and other important gadgets.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Parvez Masoodi, Block Medical Officer, Boniyar PHC said, "Presently we have a full ER Room emergency registration room, which we did not have earlier. All the gadgets which were required for this room like cardiac monitor, concentrators, oxygen concentrators and emergency drugs have been provided by the Government."



Masoodi further expressed his gratitude for providing these new Hi-tech types of equipment and said the hospital treats heart and cardiac patients here.

"We have everything here. This lab is working very well. A new drug store has also been opened here. I am thankful to the government for providing all the facilities," Abdul Khaliq, a local resident said.

Boniyar head also thanked the officials for providing these new facilities to the hospital. "Now there is no need to recommend other hospitals to patients. We have every facility here," Ghulam Nabi, Boniyar head said. (ANI)

