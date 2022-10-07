J-K: Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, reviews blueprint of satellite township to be developed at Rakh Gund Aksha Bemina

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): The Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Dheeraj Gupta on Friday chaired a meeting to review the progress of layout plan of the proposed satellite township to be developed at Rakh Gund Aksha Bemina.

A number of important issues were discussed in the meeting relating to the master plan of the project, infrastructure, drainage plan and road network, particularly the construction of an approach road to the Township in line with the Srinagar Master Plan requirements. He gave directions for the early completion of topographic surveys and preliminary project estimation.

The meeting discussed various components of the project preparing the plan for housing, conceptual layout of residential plots and flatted accommodation. The plan for commercial spaces, recreation centres, institutional set-up, public amenities and other facilities required in the township were discussed in the meeting. Principal Secretary emphasized that the development plan should be in conformity with the urban design principles, the development control regulations and the architectural guidelines.



It may be recalled that Housing and Urban Development Department has proposed the construction of a modern Satellite Township at Rakh Gund Aksha and the implementation of the project has been assigned to Srinagar Development Authority. The proposed Township shall have serviced plots, multi-storeyed apartments, townhomes, commercial areas, hotels, golf courses, green spaces and natural ponds.

During the meeting, DDF Consultants, which has been engaged as Consultancy for the project, gave a detailed presentation on various components of the project and the layout plan of the project area was finalized.

The Township is coming up in the vicinity of the proposed Medicity and the new High Court complex on a land parcel measuring 147 hectares and would become a major attraction with regard to planned architectural development in Srinagar City.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Town Planner Kashmir, Vice Chairman SDA, Special Secretary Housing, Senior Town Planner SDA and the Consultancy team of DDF Consultants.(ANI)

