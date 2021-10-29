J-K: Public infrastructure to be renamed after eminent persons

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday approved the renaming of public infrastructures like schools, roads and buildings after eminent persons under the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations, informed the Department of Infomation and Public relation, Jammu and Kashmir.



"As a mark of respect and acknowledgement of the exceptional contributions towards the security and development of the Union territory, the identified infrastructure will be renamed after the martyrs and living legends from Jammu and Kashmir," said the statement issued by the Department of Infomation and Public relation.

The decision has been taken by Administrative Council (AC) under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisors to the LG, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary of the union territory and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the LG attended the meeting, the statement added. (ANI)

