J-K: Pulwama ADGP dismisses allegations of security lapse during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 28 (ANI): Following the allegations of a security breach in Kashmir during the last leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the area Vijay Kumar on Saturday dismissed the allegations and said that there was no security lapse during the campaign.

While speaking to ANI, the ADGP said, "We are giving 3-tier protection to the yatra. There was no security lapse as alleged by the party workers. A lot of people participated in the yatra yesterday and the campaign is going on smoothly."

This comes after the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cancelled his walk, alleging that the police arrangement "completely collapsed" during the yatra which entered its last leg on Friday.

Senior Congress leaders also alleged that security had been "mishandled by concerned agencies".

The ADGP informed that the traffic has also been diverted in view of the march. "

The Police earlier said steps had been taken to ensure the best possible security for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra and organizers and managers did not intimate about a large gathering from Banihal joining the Yatra, which thronged near the starting point.



Meanwhile, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia accused Rahul Gandhi of making misleading allegations against the security agencies.

"It has become Rahul Gandhi's habit to make baseless allegations. He has made wrong allegations against Kashmir Police. It appears that cheap politics is being practiced," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration said that the size of the crowd was larger than planned.

Addressing a press conference, RK Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary (FC), Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir, said the government is acutely mindful of security concerns and all arrangements have been made to ensure the best possible security for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is in its final leg in Jammu and Kashmir, resumed on Friday morning from the National Highway-44, Banihal Railway station, in the UT's Ramban district.

Security was tightened in the area in the wake of the recent twin blasts on the outskirts of Jammu city on January 22 which rocked a busy locality in Narwal leaving atleast nine people injured.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states and two Union territories. (ANI)

