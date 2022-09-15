J-K: Pulwama Primary Health Centre gets NQAS certification

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 15 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) recently accorded National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification to Primary Health Centre (PHC) Kakapora in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, said officials on Thursday.

The certification was given in recognition of the hospital's high standards of quality and performance.

The certified facilities were assessed by a team of highly qualified and empanelled assessors from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the month of June and July 2022 and have been rated as Quality Certified under NQAS.





The National Certification will be valid for a period of three years subject to annual verification of the scores by the State Quality Assurance Committee.

The incharge of Kakapora PHC Dr Shah Nawaz has expressed gratitude to the department's higher-ups for their support and guidance.

"I would like to thank the staff and team of doctors and paramedics at PHC for their dedication and contribution towards the cause," said Dr Nawaz

People from a cross-section of society including local residents appreciated the efforts taken by the medical staff and officers of PHC Kakapora for the award granted in recognition of their efforts towards excellence in promoting cleanliness, hygiene and infection control in the hospital. (ANI)

